LACONIA — Scaring people has long been part of the fun on Halloween. But COVID is prowling the streets this year, threatening to put a chill on all the spooky fun.
In light of the ongoing pandemic, City Manager Scott Myers said the city will hold a hybrid Halloween, with traditional trick-or-treating in individual neighborhoods, plus a specially arranged, COVID-safe event in Opechee Park.
He said this will allow parents to choose which option they consider appropriate for their children.
Myers' presentation came at the City Council meeting on Monday, just one month away from Halloween, which this year will take place on the fifth Saturday in October.
Under the plan, children who wish to do the traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating are being encouraged to do so only at the homes in their own neighborhood, homes of other family members, or homes of other people they know. Residents who do not want youngsters coming to their doors should simply switch off their porch lights, Myers advised.
The federal Centers for Disease Control has suggested that one alternative to knocking on doors is for people to instead put individually-wrapped bags of treats on a table at the end of their driveway or yard.
The city’s Parks and Recreation Department, meanwhile, is working on plans for a specially organized event in Opechee Park, with a one-way path for trick-or-treaters on the grounds, with tables containing candy and other treats spaced 6 feet apart. In addition there will be a costume contest.
The city is encouraging that those taking part in either of the Halloween events wear cloth face masks. Myers cautioned that the proposal could change should there be a significant increase in COVID cases in the area.
The trick-or-treat hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m.
Myers said Tuesday that the city will promulgate more details about the Halloween recommendations in about two weeks.
