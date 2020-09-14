GILFORD — The Pub Mania Shuffle, created in 2014 as a fun walk/run to benefit the Children’s Auction, continues, even though Patrick’s Pub Mania has now transformed into the "It’s for the Kids Community Challenge."
Sponsored by Patrick’s, participants are invited to donate $10 to the team of their choice using team-based fundraising app GiveGab. Then, participants take a walk, run, hike or bike ride at a location and time of their choosing. Shufflers are invited to join a weekly Zoom session for a prize raffle each Wednesday at 7 p.m. Every week, shufflers will be entered into the grand prize drawing for five $50 Patrick’s gift cards, to be held Wednesday, Oct. 28.
“It’s about getting exercise, having fun and making an impact in our community,” explains event chair, Patrick’s co-owner Allan Beetle. “It’s a unique way for anyone, no matter where they live, to be part of the Children’s Auction by supporting the teams and people involved in the Challenge. It’s also a great way for teams to get a start on their own fundraising efforts.”
Since its start, the Shuffle has raised over $60,000 for the Children’s Auction.
The goal for the 2020 Challenge event is to surpass the $354,453 raised last year by Pub Mania. “We know this may be the year we fall short,” said Beetle, “but we are also working to double the number of teams, so we have a better chance at our goal this year, and be better positioned for 2021 and beyond.”
The Shuffle is open to anyone, whether they are on a team or not. For more information, visit ChildrensAuction.com/Challenge or email abeetle@metrocast.net.
