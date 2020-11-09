GILFORD — Four months ago, Chloe Bourgeois organized a march and rally for racial justice after her “Black Lives Matter” signs were torn from telephone poles, a racist post was placed on Facebook and someone complaining about the signs called the police to her house.
Over the weekend, she and other participants in the march were heartened to see the presidential race called in favor of Joe Biden, who has vowed to fight systemic racism, and Kamala Harris, the first woman and the first person of color to be elected vice president. Harris is Black and Asian-American.
“I was really excited to hear it,” said Bourgeois, who is Black. “Any step away from Donald Trump is a step in the right direction and something to celebrate.”
Bourgeois, 21, said she doesn’t agree with all of Biden’s moderate views, but greatly appreciates the respect he shows for others and was astounded to see Harris ascend to the No. 2 spot on the presidential ticket.
“It reminds me of when I was 8 years old, and I said, ‘Wow, a Black man can be the president.' That opened a door in my brain. Now I’m saying, ‘Wow, a Black woman can do this.’
“It’s an empowering feeling for young girls and young girls of color.”
Jaylin Tulley, of Gilmanton, who recalled at the rally being called the n-word by a white man at age 7, said she’s been watching highlights of some of the weekend news coverage.
“It’s refreshing to have people holding these positions who speak for the people as opposed to themselves and their self-serving purposes,” she said.
Tulley said she is hopeful Biden’s policies will help working people and that his attitudes could encourage tolerance.
“He and Kamala bring hope and justice to marginalized groups,” she said. “We as a country have a lot of reckoning to do. A lot of people like to blame Trump, but he is a product of a good chunk of America that does not believe Black people and women are equal to others.”
Samm Johnson, who helped organize the march and rally, said she is “beyond ecstatic.”
“This is the first time in four years that I am proud to say I’m impressed with America’s democracy,” she said. “In these last few days, the entire country rallied together and chose love over hate. I think Kamala Harris is the most inspiring woman in the entire world.
“Joe Biden isn’t quite as progressive as I would like, but I am just glad, even if a lot of things don't change, we will have a president in office who will believe scientists and not take away the rights of minorities and women.
“I'm excited to see how our relations with the rest of the world will improve over the next four years.”
Bourgeois, Tulley and Johnson were among 424,937 New Hampshire residents who supported Biden, while 365,660 backed Trump. Biden carried all New Hampshire counties except Coos (8,617-7,640) and Belknap (20,899-16,894), according to the secretary of state’s office.
A question posed on the Facebook page of The Laconia Daily Sun on Thursday asked people how the election would affect their life.
Most of the respondents predicted either little change or a change for the worse, with several comments about the potential for socialism or communism during a Biden administration.
“The Democrats are pushing communism so that’s how it’ll impact our lives...and if they get into office, they will make millions of illegal immigrants citizens to ensure they stay in power,” Katie Hill wrote.
Guy Giunta III posted, “We will become socialist and our economy will be done for.”
On the other hand, Suzanne Morrissey said she felt Biden would protect her health care.
“Knowing Obamacare is going to be protected and expanded will impact me immeasurably, starting with relieving the heart-crushing stress and worry that a job loss would lead to bankruptcy or worse because I’d lose my health insurance.”
