LACONIA — Mayor Andrew Hosmer on Friday said he supported the plans for a peaceful demonstration in the city on Sunday to remember George Floyd, who was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis.
Hosmer said he had few details about the event which is scheduled to take place from 2-5 p.m. in the parking lot in front of City Hall.
He said a scheduling conflict would prevent him from attending the rally that could draw upward of 500 people, according to an organizer. But the mayor said he planned to attend a silent vigil which was scheduled to take place Friday afternoon on the lawn of the Laconia Congregational Church.
"There is a balance between the First Amendment right (to free speech) and the right to protect public safety.” Hosmer said. Noting that some protests in recent days have turned violent, he added, “I have the utmost confidence in (Police) Chief (Matt) Canfield can handle whatever occurs professionally.”
The Laconia rally is among a number occurring around the Lakes Region.
On Wednesday hundreds of people turned out for a peaceful protest at Kelley Park in Bristol.
A demonstration is also planned for Sunday in Meredith.
“A peaceful rally planned on Sunday from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. in the area of Route 3/25 (and) Hesky Park,” Police Chief Kevin Morrow said in an email Friday.
