CONCORD — Out-of-work New Hampshire residents will likely see a boost in their unemployment compensation checks, but it will take a while before they see the increase.
Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday the state is submitting an application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for money that would provide an additional $300 per week in unemployment benefits to New Hampshire residents.
Those who are already collecting a minimum of $100 per week in unemployment compensation from the state will be eligible for the additional money retroactive to Aug. 1. It will take about six weeks for the program to be up and running, Sununu said in an afternoon news conference.
“In total, participating in this program will bring $340 million into the state’s economy over the next 22 weeks at a minimal cost to the state,” he said. “The cost will be less than $10 million from our current unemployment trust fund.”
The federal program was initiated under a presidential executive order on Aug. 6.
An earlier $600 per week federally funded boost in unemployment compensation ran out at the end of July. Congress wasn’t able to come up with a new coronavirus relief plan.
The average unemployment benefit in the state without a federal enhancement is about $330 per week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.