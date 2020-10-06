WARREN — State Sen. Bob Giuda has notified the FBI that he’s been facing threats and demands for money from a person he met in an Internet chat room.
Giuda, a two-term Republican whose district takes in a wide section of central New Hampshire, said in a Facebook post that he was in contact with this person for two months.
“We shared private conversations about our lives, and photographs, some of which were inappropriate,” he said.
“I realized that this online relationship was going places I didn’t want it to go, and decided to end it. What I thought was two new friends having conversations about their similar life experiences in their lives shared was in fact an extortion scam.”
Trouble started when he tried to break off his online friendship.
‘It was at this point that this person began demanding significant sums of money and made threats against me and my family – including Christine,” he said.
“Her demands were violent and continued to escalate. I went to the FBI for help. They told me they would do everything they could to catch these criminals and protect my family. The FBI is now investigating this as a crime of extortion.
Giuda’s wife of 39 years, Christine, has been in a vegetative state for almost four years and lives in a facility for those with severe brain injuries.
He said he loves his wife more than words can express.
“It has been a very difficult four years for my family and for me,” Giuda said. “It’s been especially difficult these last six months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and like many of us I have not been immune from its emotional impact.
“I have not been able to make the 104 mile trip to visit Chris since the pandemic shut down visitation for almost six months. During our visits, I would talk to her, massage her hands, read to her and pray with her. It was an abiding source of strength to me, and I’m sure to her as well. COVID-19 deprived us of this quiet but intensely emotional time together.”
Sad and lonely, he reached out to the Internet chat site.
“This incident has truly shaken me,” said Giuda, 68. “I’m speaking out about this first to apologize to my friends and family for any embarrassment I may have caused them.
“There are no words I can use to describe the mental anguish I’ve suffered because of this over the past two months.”
He said he was also speaking out to educate people about a crime that has become fairly common and often victimizes the vulnerable and the elderly.
“It is my hope to bring something constructive out of this experience to assist other victims of these crimes and to hopefully prevent anyone else from ending up victims of extortion,” he said. “I love NH and her people, and ask for your prayers for me and my family.”
Giuda’s Facebook posts garnered dozens of positive responses.
Peter Brunette, chairman of the Laconia Planning Commission and a Democratic candidate for the Belknap County Commission, told Giuda not to worry.
“You are part of a community, within which you are a respected leader. You did not fail them and they will not fail you. You are a courageous man of faith. Thank you for sharing your experience, strength and hope. It will surely benefit others. That's what got us into politics in the first place, right? May God bless you, your family and your community.”
Senate President Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, said she saw Giuda’s statement.
“From what I know of the circumstances, it sounds as though it is very painful for Senator Giuda and his family," Soucy said. "I think he did the right thing by going to the FBI and I hope that law enforcement is able to apprehend this individual or group of individuals.”
Giuda is a retired airline pilot and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He is on the Senate Finance Committee and is on the Economic Reopening Task Force.
He is running for re-election against Plymouth Democrat Bill Bolton.
