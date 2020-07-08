LACONIA — Self-employed New Hampshire residents and their businesses could be eligible for grants of up to $50,000, but they must apply by July 17.
The New Hampshire Self-Employment Livelihood Fund, or SELF, is an important follow-on to the Main Street Relief Fund, which gave assistance to small businesses harmed financially by the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Chris Sununu said at the news conference in which he announced the program.
“One of the most valuable things we can do with this money is allow it to get back into the economy with those that have been affected by the COVID-19 epidemic,” he said. “And from bed-and-breakfast owners to shop owners, or numerous small what we call the mom-and-pop businesses, which are really the backbone of our economy here, there are many self-employed businesses struggling. And now, we can provide some relief.”
This is for businesses with 2019 gross receipts of under $1 million.
Some self-employed people received unemployment benefits that were expanded by the federal government because of the pandemic. The SELF program would kick in if those expanded benefits still didn’t cover losses for the self employed.
“Businesses must demonstrate they have experienced or anticipate they will experience a financial loss due to COVID-19 in order to qualify for a Self Employed Livelihood Fund Grant,” the state said in a news release. “It is expected that businesses will use the funds to assist in covering their operational costs and legal obligations.”
On the Web:
SELF program overview: https://tinyurl.com/yauktgbc
SELF grant application: https://tinyurl.com/y7lpdsek
