LACONIA — Police are continuing to investigate the smashing of car windows at a local auto dealership and adjacent car rental agency.
Windshields or rear windows were smashed on vehicles at Irwin Motors on Bisson Avenue and also on another car parked at Enterprise Rent A Car located at the Irwin’s complex, Police Chief Matt Canfield reported.
The vandalism occurred sometime late Sunday night or early Monday morning, Canfield said.
Canfield estimated the damage to all seven vehicles to be in excess of $2,000.
As part of the investigation, the chief said detectives were continuing to review surveillance video.
