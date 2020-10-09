FRANKLIN — Two people crossing the street in the downtown area were injured when they were hit by a motor vehicle Thursday, police report.
Amador Padilla and Jeannine Ramsdell were crossing the street at the intersection of Central and Prospect streets just after 7 p.m. Thursday when the accident occurred, Police Chief David Goldstein said.
Padilla was taken by ambulance to Franklin Regional Hospital for treatment of a possible injury to his right leg, Goldstein said, while Ramsdell was treated by paramedics at the scene. The chief said it was his understanding that Padilla’s injuries were not serious enough to require hospitalization.
Goldstein was unable to provide the ages of the pair, but said they were both Franklin residents.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as Christine Lewis. Goldstein said Lewis was not arrested, but he added that the accident was still under investigation, and the accident report would be referred to the department’s prosecutor for review.
– Michael Mortensen
