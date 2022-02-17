LACONIA — A single-vehicle accident near D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches has closed Union Avenue between Stark Street and Clark Avenue on Thursday afternoon.
According to Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield, there were no serious injuries. The accident caused damage to a utility pole, which Canfield said would need to be replaced. That traffic flow was expected to be disrupted until around 7 p.m.
