Seaplane

Gilford Fire Department responded to a call about a plane crash in the parking lot of the Gateway Spa Thursday evening. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

GILFORD — A seaplane crashed in the parking lot of the Gateway Spa on Thursday evening after striking the building on the way down, Gilford Fire Chief Stephen Carrier said.

Reports from the scene are of a single male occupant approximately 70 years old, who was transported to Concord Hospital—Concord. 

