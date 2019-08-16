NORTHFIELD — A local woman has pleaded guilty to being part of a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Murray announced.
Kristina Blake, 29, of Northfield, pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court in Concord.
According to court documents and statements made in court, law enforcement officers encountered Blake and Daniel Irving in a vehicle near a convenience store last Sept 19 in Concord.
At that time officers seized more than five grams of methamphetamine and two firearms that were in the vehicle. In addition, drug paraphernalia, including a glass mirror, a digital scale, a ledger, syringes and plastic baggies were confiscated.
Blake is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 21.
Irving pleaded guilty on July 1, and is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 10.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Concord Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney John S. Davis is the prosecutor assigned to the case.
