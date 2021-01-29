LACONIA — Police responded to 109 service calls between noon Thursday and noon Friday, Jan. 29.
Three people were arrested.
Jonathan C. Ellinger, 50, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Patrick J. McDonald, 27, of Laconia Road, in Tilton, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled drug, driving after having been certified an habitual offender, and misuse of plates.
Morgan N. Dragon, 28, of Frasiers Way, in Tilton, was arrested for DWI.
Officers conducted 26 motor vehicle stops which resulted in 22 drivers receiving written warnings. A traffic accident at Union Avenue and High Street was investigated.
Police investigated a report of fraud.
Officers responded to a call for a domestic disturbance.
