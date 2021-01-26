LACONIA — Police responded to 204 service calls between noon Jan. 22, and noon Monday, Jan. 25.
Five people were arrested.
William Surowiec, 43, of Park Street, in Northfield, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Kristen L. Alexander-Gray, 45, no fixed address was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Michael J. Driscoll, 31, of Provencal Road, in Laconia, was arrested for DWI.
Karl A. Brodtman, 31, of North Main Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence simple assault.
Lenny W. Leonard, 62, of Silkwood Avenue, in Belmont, was arrested on a charge of conduct after an accident (leaving the scene).
Officers made 62 motor vehicle stops which resulted in 54 drivers receiving written warnings. Police investigated a traffic accident on Cleveland Place.
Police investigated a report of an assault in Rotary Park.
Reports of thefts on Fairview Street, and at the Congregational Church were investigated.
Police investigated two reported incidents of sexual assault.
A possible drug violation on the premises of the Cumberland Farms store on Court Street was investigated.
Police investigated a report of vandalism on Court Street.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
A report of criminal trespass on Highland Street was investigated.
Officers responded to nine disturbance calls, including two classified as domestic disturbances.
