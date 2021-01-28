LACONIA — Police responded to 168 service calls between noon Monday and noon Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Seven people were arrested.
Kirk A. Noyes, 50, of Sheridan Street, in Laconia, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and for driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Misty Inman, 39, of Batchelder Street, in Laconia, was arrested for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended (subsequent offense). She was also arrested on a warrant.
Cody M. Yale, 24, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
David E. Austin, 25, of School Street, in Loudon, was arrested for breach of bail conditions.
Shawn J. Travis, 21, of Clinton Street, in Laconia, was arrested for driving without a valid license. He was also arrested on a warrant.
Logan M. Graham, 25, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Kenneth Tozier, 33, of Methuen, Massachusetts, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Officers conducted 55 motor vehicle stops, resulting in 48 drivers receiving written warnings. Traffic accidents on Gilford Avenue (Route 11A), and Belmont Road (Route 106) were investigated.
Police investigated a report of an assault.
Officers responded to two mental health emergencies.
A report of harassment on Grove Street was investigated.
Officers responded to three disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
