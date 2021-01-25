LACONIA — Police responded to 99 service calls between noon last Thursday and noon last Friday, Jan 22.
Five people were arrested.
Robert M. Stone, 49, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of willful concealment.
Joshua S. Ellsworth, 32, no fixed address, was arrested on charges of willful concealment, criminal trespass, dealing/possessing prescription drugs, criminal threatening, and simple assault.
Robert W. Moss, 30, of Fair Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
Charity L. Eddy, 45, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant
Seth M. Houston, 39, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant.
One person was taken into protective custody for intoxication.
Officers made 33 motor vehicle stops which resulted in 31 drivers receiving written warnings.
A traffic accident on North Main Street was investigated.
Police investigated a report of vandalism at Wingate Village apartment complex on Blueberry Lane.
A report of criminal threatening on North Main Street was investigated.
Officers responded to three disturbance calls.
