Laconia police responded to 70 calls for service during the 24-hour period ending at noon on March 10, making three arrests and taking one person into protective custody.
Police arrested Paul Mangiafico, 29, of Academy Street, Laconia, on four bench warrants.
Police arrested Kendra Lee Peters, 41, a transient from Laconia, on two arrest warrants, also charging her with willful concealment.
Police charged Kimberly Smith, 42, of Branch Turnpike, Concord, with a second offense of driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs.
Police took an intoxicated person into protective custody.
Police responded to a domestic disturbance.
Police handled a restraining order.
Police investigated reported thefts on Gale Avenue, Union Avenue, Lakeshore Road, and Endicott Street North.
Police investigated disturbances on Court Street, Union Avenue, and Cleveland Place.
Police investigated reports of suspicious persons on Beacon Street East and Main Street.
Police investigated reports of suspicious automobiles on Main and Pleasant streets and on Beacon Street East.
Police investigated suspicious activity on Turner Way and Court Street.
Police investigated two reports of runaways.
Police investigated five juvenile complaints.
Police investigated two animal complaints.
Police provided a civil standby.
Police made 18 motor vehicle stops.
Police issued one summons.
There were two motor vehicle complaints.
There was one parking violation.
Police reported two VIN verifications.
There were two requests for officers.
There was one request for extra patrols.
There were two requests for fingerprints.
There was one sex offender registration.
Police provided a relay.
Police provided a wellbeing check.
Police performed a public service.
Police logged property for destruction.
There were two fire department responses.
There were two medical aid calls.
Police responded to 60 calls for service during the 24-hour period ending at noon on March 11, including five arrests and two people being taken into protective custody.
Police charged a 14-year-old with being a habitual runaway.
Police charged Danielle D. LaFleur, 26, of Orange Street, Manchester, with willful concealment.
Police charged Michael J. Carter, 32, of Hammond Road, Gilford, with willful concealment.
Police arrested Amanda E. Nedeau, 35, of Morrill Street, Gilford, on a bench warrant.
Police arrested Jessica L. Clinch, 28, a transient from Laconia, on a bench warrant, also charging her with receiving stolen property.
Police took two people into protective custody for intoxication.
Police investigated a violation of a restraining order.
Police investigated two reports of identity theft.
Police investigated a report of gunshots in the vicinity of Shore and Lexington drives.
Police investigated a noise complaint on Union Avenue.
Police investigated a neighbor dispute on Endicott Street North.
Police responded to two reports of runaways.
Police investigated four juvenile complaints.
Police investigated reports of suspicious persons on South Main Street, Cook and Court streets, Shore Drive, and Whipple Avenue.
Police investigated a report of a suspicious automobile on Park Street.
Police investigated reports of suspicious activity on New Salem Street.
Police provided a civil standby.
Police made 22 motor vehicle stops.
There was one motor vehicle complaint.
Police logged one VIN verification.
Police logged one abandoned call.
Police listed one warrant for service.
Police logged one community policing event.
Police provided a house check.
Police provided two assists to other agencies.
Police provided two relays.
There were two sex offender registrations.
There was one request for officers.
Police listed paperwork for service.
Laconia police responded to 84 calls for service during the 24-hour period ending at noon on March 12, making three arrests.
Police arrested Shayna M. Thibedau, 19, of Hoadley Road, Belmont, on a bench warrant, also charging Thibedau with bail jumping.
Police charged Jacob McCormack, 29, a transient from Laconia, with criminal trespass.
Police arrested Steven Jacob Limoges, 22, of Main Street, Laconia, on a bench warrant.
Police responded to a report of a suicidal person.
Police investigated a domestic disturbance.
Police investigated reported thefts on Court Street, North Main Street, and Lincoln Street.
Police investigated a neighbor dispute on Endicott Street East.
Police investigated disturbances on McGrath Street and Natures View Drive.
Police investigated reports of suspicious persons on South Main Street, Union Avenue, North Main Street, Main Street, Pleasant Street, and West Street.
Police investigated a report of a suspicious automobile on Highland Street.
Police investigated reports of suspicious activity on High Street and Union Avenue.
Police investigated one juvenile complaint.
Police investigated two animal complaints.
Police investigated a miscellaneous complaint.
Police provided a civil standby.
Police investigated a hit-and-run accident on Highland Street.
Police made 35 motor vehicle stops.
There were two motor vehicle complaints.
There was one motor vehicle violation.
There was one parking violation.
Police logged one VIN verification.
There were three medical aid calls.
There were three requests for officers.
There were two requests for extra patrols.
Police reported three community policing events.
Police provided two relays.
Police logged found property.
Police logged property for destruction.
There was one request for police information.
There was one request for fingerprints.
