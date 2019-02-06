LACONIA — A local man was sentenced to three months in the House of Correction after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of drug possession and was also ordered to complete his basic education.
Seth Laroche, 21, of Mile Hill Road, in Laconia, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Tuesday to a misdemeanor-level charge of possession of a controlled drug. Laroche had initially been charged with a felony for possession of methamphetamine.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Laroche to 12 months in the Belknap County House of Correction, with all but 90 days suspended. The suspended part of the sentence was granted on condition of three years of good behavior upon his release from confinement. Other conditions imposed by the judge were that Laroche be evaluated by a licensed drug and alcohol counselor within 90 days, and that he participate in all treatment and counseling programs the counselor recommends. The judge also imposed a $620 fine, which he also suspended on condition of three years of good behavior.
O‘Neill also ordered Laroche to serve one year of probation upon his release from confinement, and during that time required that he obtain his GED or high school equivalency diploma.
On a second charge of driving under the influence, O’Neill ordered Laroche’s license be revoked for nine months, and fined him $645. The period of license revocation could be reduced to as little as three months, however, at the recommendation of the court.
