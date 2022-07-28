LACONIA — Peter J. DiBiaso, who escaped from Belknap County Jail Monday night, fled the area in a stolen car, according to police. DiBiaso was captured in New York state midday Wednesday.
Police Chief Matt Canfield said the vehicle DiBiaso was in when he was taken into custody in Corning, New York, matched the description of the vehicle stolen in Weirs Beach some time early Tuesday morning.
“A 2016 Jeep Cherokee was stolen from Laconia, and that’s what he was caught driving,” Canfield said Thursday.
Police received a call from a resident of Timber Lane, off Weirs Boulevard, at 9:36 a.m. Tuesday reporting the car stolen. Canfield said it was possible that the car was unlocked and that the keys “may have” been inside the vehicle.
A security camera in the Long Bay condominium community, on the opposite side of Paugus Bay from Timber Lane, captured an image of DiBiaso at 11:21 p.m. Monday, about three hours after he escaped from the jail, the chief said.
Canfield said police are also investigating whether the theft of a kayak from Long Bay was linked to DiBiaso's escape.
“We cannot say for sure it was him that stole it although it appears likely,” the chief said.
DiBiaso was taken into custody outside a 7-Eleven in Corning, in upstate New York, after authorities received a tip, Corning Police Lt. Kenzie Speaulding said Thursday.
Corning police released a statement saying DiBiaso was being held on a fugitive from justice warrant at the Steuben County Jail. Spaulding said the department had no plans to issue any charges of its own against DiBiaso.
“If they won’t be charging him there, we will look to bring charges against him here,” Canfield said.
Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois said Wednesday that his office might bring charges other than those directly related to DiBiaso’s escape. On Thursday he said charges connected to the stolen car were being explored.
“We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the possession of the stolen car and [DiBiaso’s] involvement in that, and we will be making a decision about what charges to bring,” Livernois said.
DiBiaso was being held at the Belknap County Jail on domestic violence and weapons charges when he escaped from a room where he was folding laundry, by forcing open an outside door that was not equipped with an alarm. He then scaled a 10-foot fence which was not topped with barbed wire.
DiBiaso will be arraigned at some point in a New York court on the fugitive from justice charge, at which time he will be asked whether he is willing to return to New Hampshire voluntarily without going through the formalities of extradition. If he refuses to waive his right to an extradition hearing, then his return to New Hampshire will be delayed until the extradition process, which includes getting an extradition warrant, runs its course.
