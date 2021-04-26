ALTON — Fire companies from throughout the Lakes Region battled a three-alarm fire on Loon Cove Road in Alton Bay on Tuesday afternoon.
The first firefighters were sent to the scene at 1:41 p.m., according to posting on the website of Lakes Region Mutual Fire Aid Association, which dispatches fire and medical aid calls throughout central New Hampshire.
Personnel and equipment were sent from several communities around Alton, including Laconia, Gilford, Gilmanton, and even Rochester.
Loon Cove Road is located about 2 1/2 miles west of the main part of Alton Bay.
It was not clear as of press time whether anyone was injured in the fire, or what the cause might have been.
– Michael Mortensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.