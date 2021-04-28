ALTON — A fire that spread from burning leaves and was fanned by gusty winds leveled a lakefront residence in Alton Bay Tuesday afternoon and threatened two nearby dwellings.
The fire destroyed the two-story house at 80 Loon Cove Road.
The Alton Fire Department was alerted at 1:42 p.m. by a caller who reported a fire in the utility room, according to a statement issued by Alton Fire Chief James Beaudoin.
When the first firefighters arrived on the scene nine minutes later, the house was ablaze and fire was spreading through the surrounding wooded area to two neighboring homes, the chief said.
Some firefighters used a hose line to pour water on the spreading woods fire, while others concentrated on the fire which had engulfed the house that sits just feet back from the lake.
“This was a wind-driven fire, causing it to grow rapidly,” Beaudoin said. It was started by burning leaves, he added, and "came within inches" of destroying two nearby homes.
The chief immediately requested a first- and second-alarm response for additional firefighters and equipment. An additional hose line was deployed to protect the neighboring homes, he explained.
One firefighter was treated at the scene for a minor injury, the chief said.
It took almost 1½ hours to bring the fire under control, according to the chief.
The house which burned “was a total loss,“ he said. The neighboring homes were spared, though there was some damage to the nearby grounds, he explained.
During the time of the fire winds were gusting between 20 mph and 25 mph, according to weather data recorded at the Laconia Municipal Airport, about 10 miles away.
The forest/woods fire danger is currently very high, according to the state.
Steven Sherman, the chief of the state’s Forest Protection Bureau, said woods fires have destroyed an unusually large amount of property this spring. So far three houses, three sheds, a garage and a barn have been lost. In a normal year, he said, only one structure would be destroyed or badly damaged.
He emphasized that burn permits are currently required throughout the state. He said when people obtain a permit they are also told what precautions they need to take so that the fire doesn’t get out of control. Fire permits are available from local fire departments or by going to the state website www.nhfirepermit.com, he said.
On Wednesday Laconia Fire Chief Kirk Beattie announced that beginning Saturday, all burn permits will have to be obtained in person and will no longer be issued over the phone.
The Alton incident brought mutual aid from Gilmanton, Barnstead, Gilford, Wolfeboro, Belmont, Farmington, Stewart’s Ambulance, Pittsfield, Strafford, Laconia, Rochester, State Forest and Lands, and Tuftonboro, Beaudoin said.
The last of the firefighters and equipment left the scene at 5:22 p.m.
