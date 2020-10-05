LACONIA — The Belknap County Attorney’s Office has formally filed a drug-possession charge against one person arrested during the raid on a suspected drug house in the South End.
Stephen E. Anderson, 27, no fixed address, has had a felony charge of possession of fentanyl filed against him in Belknap Superior Court, Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois said Monday.
Anderson was arrested when police raided a residence at 55 Cottage St. He was released on bail shortly after his arrest, and is scheduled to be arraigned on the charge on Oct. 29, Livernois said. The prosecutor said he expected Anderson’s case to be submitted to the grand jury in either November or December.
Anderson was among about 15 people who were inside the house on Sept. 21 when police, acting on a search warrant, raided the house believed to be the location of “narcotic drug violations,” according to a police affidavit.
Also arrested was Abigayle L. Chase, 25, who was living in the house. Police charged her with possession of fentanyl, but Livernois said he could not yet give any details about her case because no charge had yet been filed with the court. He expected that to occur this week.
Chase is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 22, Livernois said. She is also free on bail pending that court appearance.
