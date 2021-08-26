LACONIA — A Belmont man has been indicted in connection with an alleged armed robbery.
Brandon S. Dame, 35, of Stark Street, in Belmont, was indicted for robbing his alleged victim last Sept. 27 in Laconia.
Dame’s indictment was among a number issued by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather it is a finding by a grand jury that enough evidence of an alleged crime exists to warrant taking a case to trial.
According to Laconia police, Dame allegedly approached a car parked on Grove Street, brandished a box cutter and demanded the vehicle’s occupant to hand over his wallet.
Others indicted were:
Peter J. Dibiaso, 56, of Elm Street, in Laconia, was indicted on three counts of domestic violence criminal threatening with a deadly weapon. He was also indicted on two counts of being an armed career criminal, in addition to a charge of stalking that involved Dibiaso allegedly pointing a firearm at the person.
Reggie Barrett, 45, of County Farm Road, in Dover, was indicted for driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Maria Bonilla, 28, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted on charges of domestic violence second-degree assault, and domestic violence simple assault.
Mitchelle Bosse, 45, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, was indicted on charges of second-degree assault, and simple assault.
Daniel G. Briggs, 52, of Middle Route, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of theft by deception. According to the indictment, Briggs accepted $5,100 for work he never performed.
John Buletti, 56, of Birch Lane, in Moultonborough, was indicted for driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Susan Delaney, 47, of Winter Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of second-degree assault.
Valerie Frabotta, 52, of Clough Hill Road, in Loudon, was indicted for theft by unauthorized taking. According to the indictment, Frabotta embezzled more than $1,500 from her employer by submitting unauthorized extra payroll requests for herself.
Donald Gilbert, 30, of Sherwood Drive, in Tilton, was indicted on charges of domestic violence first-degree assault, domestic violence second-degree assault, and domestic violence simple assault.
Corey Holton, 42, of Blueberry Lane, in Laconia, was indicted for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
John A. Hugron, 59, of Quinn Street, in Tilton, was indicted on a charge of domestic violence aggravated felonious sexual assault.
Timothy James, 45, of Suncook Valley Road, in Epsom, was indicted for being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, and for driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Ronald P. Johnson, 36, of South Road, in Belmont, was indicted for criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
Kenneth Lamarche, 52, of North Pond Road, in Chester, was indicted on two counts of receiving stolen property — a skid steer loader, and an excavator.
Henry J. Lamontagne, 60, of Mechanic Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of being an accomplice of receiving stolen property.
Dennis E. Lapointe, 68, of Cycle Lane, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of pattern aggravated felonious sexual assault. The alleged victim was under 13 years of age, according to the indictments.
Travis Magoon, 37, of Liscomb Circle, in Gilford, was indicted for being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon.
Mason-Wilder T. Marceau, 26, of Meredith Center Road, in Meredith, was indicted on 10 misdemeanor counts of violating a protective order. According to the indictment, Marceau repeatedly telephoned a person who had a temporary domestic violence restraining order against him.
Robert Matteson, 28, of Harrison Street, in Laconia, was indicted on charges of removing the serial number from a firearm, and two counts of receiving a stolen firearm.
Kayla F. Miner, 31, of Bodwell Road, in Manchester, was indicted for being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon.
Robert L. Nadeau Jr., 44, of Province Street, in Laconia, was indicted for receiving stolen property — an automobile, and for driving after being certified an habitual offender.
Joshua Poire, 41, of Federal Street, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of aggravated DWI involving a collision with serious injury to himself. He was also indicted on a related charge of second-degree assault due to injury suffered by another person, and for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Michael Robitaille, 38, of Coventry, Rhode Island, was indicted for theft by deception. The indictment alleged Robitaille used a false name to get $4,400 by offering to obtain gold and silver for another, but failed to obtain either the precious metals or return the money.
Micah Selesky, 23, of Sanborn Street, in Laconia, was indicted on two counts of domestic violence second-degree assault.
Rae Ann St. Jacques, 36, of Franklin Street, in Franklin, was indicted for domestic violence criminal threatening.
Matthew A. Stark, 33, of Pine Street, in Laconia, was indicted for burglary, two counts of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, and a charge of being a career criminal in possession of a handgun.
Samuel Stevens, 19, of Winnisquam Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of felonious sexual assault involving an alleged victim 13 to 15 years of age.
Morgan Thibeault, 27, of Shaker Road, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Brian Vickers, 42, of Bell Lane, in Hollis, was indicted on two counts of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
Gerard Yanovitch, 56, of Hull, Massachusetts, was indicted on charges of domestic violence second-degree assault, and domestic violence criminal threatening.
