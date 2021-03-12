DOVER — A Laconia resident was in custody following an early morning high-speed car chase that ended in a ditch on New Hampshire's Seacoast.
State Police said in a news release that Christopher Deputat, 31, fled from a Dover police officer Friday at about 2:30 a.m., and then was spotted going 106 miles per hour on Route 16 in Dover by Trooper Gary Wood Jr.
Wood activated his blue lights and chased the green 1996 Nissan Maxima.
"As Trooper Wood caught up to the vehicle, he observed obvious lane control issues and suspected that the driver was possibly impaired," the press release said. "It quickly became obvious to Trooper Wood that the driver had no intention of stopping for him as the Nissan continued to travel at a high rate of speed onto Interstate 95 south."
The car turned onto Route 101 west and encountered stop sticks placed across the road by Stratham Police Department. Three of the tires on Deputat's car were punctured by the sticks, police said, but he continued on.
"Now traveling on three rims as only one tire remained, the pursuit continued onto Route 4 west from the Lee traffic circle, where a short time later the Nissan left the roadway and crashed into a ditch," the press release stated. Deputat fled the vehicle, police said, but Wood and his police dog, “Ida,” chased the driver down and took him into custody.
Deputat faces charges of reckless conduct, aggravated driving while intoxicated, disobeying an officer, driving after suspension, conduct after an accident, and resisting arrest. He was held in the Strafford County jail pending his court arraignment.
A female passenger in the car was taken into protective custody at the jail due to her impairment, police said.
