Gus and Gabriel

Gus and Gabriel, Scottish Highland bull calves, ducked through the electric fences, then strode down the lane behind Miles Smith Farm toward the ninth hole of the nearby golf course. The race was on to head them off. Did they want to tee-off or just tee me off?

The cow and three calves I just bought from a farmer in Wilton are an unruly bunch. On their first day, Rosie, the Highland cow, gathered herself up, tucked her legs, and neatly jumped over a 4-foot gate, followed by her less-graceful calf, Elsie. They weren't following my farmer's manual, which says cows don't jump gates. Rosie's former owner had warned me she was a jumper, but I thought my high fences would be too much for her. After they jumped, I herded them back into the holding pen, and Rosie cleared the gate again. But, as Elsie followed her mom, her rear legs caught on the gate and pulled it down.

I had to admire Rosie's form. In a former life, I'd ridden my horse, Spin, in competitions where we galloped up to and jumped over 3-foot fences, a tricky maneuver for horse and rider, and now I'd just watched Rosie clear 4 feet from a standstill. My farmer self cursed her, but my equestrian self applauded her.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.