LACONIA — Despite what the Groundhog may have promised, it’s the time of year when winter feels like it might last forever. Prescott Farm promises signs of spring throughout the month of March when the month-long maple sugaring program returns.
Participants will connect with nature during every step of the syrup making process. Prescott Farm’s environmental educators go beyond the sugar shack when they guide guests in how to identify the appropriate species and size tree, understand the parts of a tree and their functions, use historical and modern tree tapping tools, learn the history and legends of maple sugaring, and understand the math and science involved the boiling process.
“We hear from folks all the time that they want to better understand and experience nature. Tap into Maple is the perfect opportunity to expand what they know – and they get plenty of fresh air in the process,” said School & Community Programs Director Andie Hession.
Visitors can attend one of the 90-minute Tap into Maple sessions beginning Saturday, March 7. Programs begin on the hour and run 10 a.m.–2 p.m. The cost is $10, and free to Prescott Farm members. Pre-registration is recommended. The program begins with a guided 20-minute walk down to the authentic sugarhouse in the woods. If necessary, snowshoes or ice cleats will be provided for individuals who do not have them.
Beyond the Sap House
In addition to Tap into Maple, Prescott Farm’s education staff has added companion programs with a similar theme:
Kids Can Cook: With Maple Syrup - Saturday, March 21, 2–3:30 p.m. Children and adults explore different ways to add the taste of maple syrup to their plate.
Farm to Table Cooking: Maple Syrup at Every Meal - Saturday, March 28, 2–3:30 p.m. Adults will get inspired and learn how to add this New Hampshire staple to a variety of recipes.
Other Prescott Farm Community Connections programs in March include:
Snowshoe Yoga - Saturdays, March 7 & March 14, 10 a.m.–noon. Adults immerse themselves in the peacefulness of nature as they practice yoga in snowshoes, are guided through a walking mediation, and are introduced to shinrin-yoku, or forest bathing.
WOW: Here Today- Gone Tomorrow?: New Hampshire Fish & Game Wildlife Stewards - Saturday, March 14, 1–2:30 p.m. Adults & Children are invited to this Wonders of Wildlife Program from New Hampshire Fish and Game. The program provides a look at endangered animals in New Hampshire. Specifically designed activities focus on why animals become endangered and what can be done to help them.
For more information about programs and registration, visit prescottfarm.org or contact ahession@prescottfarm.org or 603-366-5695.
