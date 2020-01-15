HOLDERNESS — Squam Lakes Natural Science Center invites adults and families with children ages five and older to learn about birds in their backyard on Saturday, Jan. 25, 10 a.m.-noon. During Binos and Bird Feeders: Winter Backyard Birds, a naturalist will gather families around the bird feeding stations at the science center to see what birds winter in New Hampshire and learn how they survive. Participants may try letting wild birds eat out of their hands.
The group will learn about bird feeding basics and make a bird feeder from natural or recycled materials to take home. They will take a walk to identify birds in the field and forest using binoculars. The program will end with a meeting with a bird some consider an uninvited guest at bird feeders. Birders should wear snow boots and warm layers. Binoculars and snowshoes will be provided.
Binos and Bird Feeders: Winter Backyard Birds is $9 for members and $11 for nonmembers. To register, visit nhnature.org or call 603-968-7194, ext. 7.
The program will also take place Sunday, Feb. 16; Thursday, Feb. 27; and Sunday, March 8, 10 a.m.-noon. Observations from the Feb. 16 will be submitted to National Audubon Society’s Great Backyard Bird Count.
Squam Lakes Natural Science Center is located on Route 113. For information, visit nhnature.org or call 603-968-7194.
