My wife Nancy and I were having a quiet dinner at home when the phone rang. When I picked up the receiver my daughter Annemarie anxiously asked,” Are you OK? I haven’t heard from you and I am worried.” I told Annemarie we were fine, staying at home with the exception of essential shopping trips to pick up groceries and for me, an occasional solo bushwhack to a remote mountain top or a hike on an isolated trail. I went on to say that I need to escape from the continual bombardment of COVID-19 warnings, updates, disturbing news and the mayhem it has created. My antidote for the fear and angst that has gripped our country and the world is to head to the hills for solace and peace. Some may call it escapism, I call it spiritual rest.
If you are inclined, like me, desiring a break from the COVID-19 news and finding time away from the bedlam, there are many opportunities you can turn to: gardening, biking, fishing, jogging, or a walk in your neighborhood. For me it’s a hike to an isolated mountain peak or trekking a seldom used trail. This past week I chose to travel north with Fran (driving in separate vehicles) to the town of Bethlehem and hike a little known mountain, Mount Agassiz. (2,369 ft.).
Mount Agassiz, formerly known as Peaked Hill, should not to be confused with California’s Mount Agassiz (13,899 ft.) However, they have a two things in common: great views from their summits and they were named after the same person, famed Harvard professor Louis Agassiz. Agassiz, (1807-1873) naturalist, geologist, and teacher made revolutionary contributions to the study of human evolution, natural science, and geology, which included groundbreaking studies on glaciation. His work influenced John Muir, who advocated the theory that the Sierra Nevada Range was shaped by the glacial activity. Agassiz, while teaching at Harvard, did much of his research on glaciation on Mount Agassiz (then Peaked Hill) and took students to the summit to observe glacial features, such as moraines, eskers, cirques, and the endless view of the mountains.
The plan for our day of hiking included not only climbing Mount Agassiz, but bushwhacking to the summit of Mount Cleveland. We arrived in Bethlehem from Trudeau Road and turned left onto Route 302. After driving through the town of Bethlehem, which is usually a bustling community, Main Street and the sidewalks were barren. We turned left onto Route 142 and at the two mile mark parked our cars. We found the old carriage road and began our walk to the summit. We heard previously of the spectacular view from the summit ledges, but it was beyond belief what we found.
Because of Louis Agassiz frequent trips to the mountain and the interest his studies generated, the mountain became a popular tourist destination. After Agassiz death in 1883, Mr. Milo Corliss, owner of the mountain property, constructed a carriage road to the summit, along with an observation tower. Over the years, as the automobile replaced the carriage as the popular means of transportation, the road was improved and paved. In the 1950s the Magic Mountain Express brought tourists up the road in a long canopy-covered vehicle drawn by a tractor hidden beneath a cab. Locals and tourists flocked to the mountain to take in one of the finest views in the White Mountains: three hundred and seventeen peaks scattered over three states and Canada.
The road and observation tower are not the only interesting historical aspects of Mount Agassiz, but also the failed plans to build a ski resort on the mountain. In the mid-60s a proposal was submitted to Governor King, requesting state financial support for the project, which included a monorail capable of transporting 400 people an hour to the summit. Plans also called for a 40 room hotel and dining facilities. Obviously the plan failed, but the stone building and observation tower are reminders of its glorious past.
When Fran and I reached the summit house we were awe- struck by the amazing views we had heard about. Without question it is one, if not the most impressive views of the White Mountains and foothills. The mountain is still privately owned, but the owners most graciously allow hikers to use the road to the summit. Please remember, if you do take the hike to Mount Agassiz’s summit be respectful of the property, as with all hikes, use Leave No Trace Trail Ethics.
In the afternoon we continued our exploits by bushwhacking to the summit of Cleveland Mountain. Many people stop at the Mount Cleveland viewing area on Route 3, but don’t realize there are magnificent views from the summit cliffs of the mountain. A series of ledges stretch across the southerly section of the mountain, offering similarly stunning views as that of Mount Agassiz. An old car seat hugs the ledges, inviting one to take a ride on a sightseeing car, ready to drive over the cliff. In our exploration around the summit ledges we found a relic of by-gone days: a Bombardier, the first generation of snowmobiles.
The Bombardier was the brain child of Joseph-Armand Bombardier of Valcourt, Quebec, who built the first snow machine in his garage in 1935. The Bombardier went through several innovations and in 1957 the one track snowmobile, the Ski-Doo, was born. The public soon learned that the speedy vehicles could zoom over the snow and ice and soon a whole new winter recreational pastime was born. Fran and I literally found history in the wilderness of Mount Cleveland.
A final word about health risks, not associated with COVID-19, but can be just as deadly: Lyme disease and the black footed tick. A reader of my column recently reminded me of the health risks associated with the tiny tick that inhabits our state, waiting to leap onto anyone walking by its hiding place: shrubbery, grass, wild flowers, and brush. Over the last several years the tick population has exploded and they are present everywhere throughout the woods.
I have taken several short jaunts this spring and have been finding the ugly little parasites crawling on my skin. There are two types of ticks you should familiarize yourself with, the wood tick and the blacklegged tick, better known as the deer tick. The wood tick is the most common and doesn’t pose an immediate health risk, but can cause infection if not removed before they burrow into the skin. The blacklegged tick is the dangerous parasite that serves as a vector for Lyme disease. It must be removed within 24-48 hours to avoid infection with Lyme.
Two years ago, while hiking on the Joyce Kilmer Trail in Pennsylvania, a blacklegged tick leaped off a twig and attached itself to by torso. Two weeks later I came down with clear symptoms of Lyme disease: headache, achy joints, lethargy, fever and chills. I wasn’t diligent in doing a body check after my hike, so I found myself at the Laconia Clinic. I began taking antibiotics immediately and the Lyme symptoms dissipated quickly.
The lesson learned: always check for ticks when getting out of the woods and if you do notice symptoms of Lyme get treatment quickly. A few other helpful suggestions: Wear protective light colored clothing, if possible avoid bushy areas and tall grass, use bug spray with DEET, tuck pant legs into socks or wear gaiters, and check yourself thoroughly for ticks when you get off trail. If you do find one, remove it carefully using tweezers. Be sure to check your dog also, especially around the face and ears. May is Tick Awareness Month, so familiarize yourself with precautionary measures as well as the symptoms. This is a serious disease and if it goes untreated it can have long-term consequences.
Remember to hike smart and stay safe during these challenging times.
For comments or questions contact Gordon at forestps@metrocast.net
