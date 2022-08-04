Maxwell

Maxwell takes a break with his calf, Logan, at the Learning Networks Foundation Summer Camp, where eight teams of two campers paired up with a calf for the week. The week ended with a “Calf Show,” where the campers got to show off what they learned during camp.

It was the last day of the second week-long session of Farm Camp, and the children and calves were relaxing together in the cool of the farm's Holding Pen. Logan, a Scottish Highlander bull calf, laid his head on Maxwell's lap. In the corner of the pen, Sydney and Kiera snuggled with Sophie, a 2-month-old Highlander heifer. It was a peaceful scene to be savored.

I like to start halter training the calves when they are only two months old. Early training means the calf needs to visit Mom twice a day to nurse, but the rest of the time, he learns how to be led and be brushed. Most untamed calves detest human scent, so one of my first jobs is to get them to sniff my hand and then my hair. As humans go, I don't smell horrible, and they get used to it.

