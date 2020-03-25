LACONIA — Don’t let social distancing become distancing from nature. As residents of the Lakes Region separate from one another to reduce the spread and impact of the novel coronavirus, Prescott Farm reminds the community that spring is not cancelled.
Nature can be a positive ally in the maintenance of mental and physical health. Prescott Farm can be part of that nature connection, even during times of social distancing. Located on 928 White Oaks Road, the property is a free resource open to the public from dawn to dusk each day.
Visitors can choose their own pace as they find natural sights on the marked trails. Starting from the parking lot and winding into the woods, trails cover much of the 160-acre property. Ecosystems from meadows and vernal pools to thick hardwood near the maple sugar shack offer a way to glimpse emerging signs of spring.
The Pardoe Building is closed to visitors, but families are still invited to the playscape. Slides, stick-built hideaways, an outdoor play kitchen, natural musical instruments, and other tools of discovery are available to engage imaginations.
