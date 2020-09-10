GILFORD — The Patriot Resilient Leader Institute invites the community to join them for a cruise around the Lakes Region for the 2nd annual Camp Resilience Ride to benefit retreats for Veterans and first responders. The ride will take place on Sunday, Sept. 13. The ride will assemble at Laconia Harley-Davidson, 239 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith. Registration will start at 9 a.m., with kickstands up at 10:30 a.m. Riders will take a scenic tour around the Lakes Region concluding at Twin Barns Brewing Company, 194 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith, for a barbecue, raffles and live entertainment by Robyn and The Other Guys. This year’s ride will be led by Combat Warriors – Big Lake Crew. Registration is $25 per rider, $15 for passengers, and $10 for non-riders at the barbecue.
To pre-register for the ride visit camp-resilience.org/ride. To donate a raffle item or sponsor the ride, contact Alyssa Mosher at amosher@camp-resilience.org or 978-219-4003.
To learn more about PRLI and Camp Resilience, visit camp-resilience.org or facebook.com/campresilience.
