LACONIA — COVID-19 has changed how we mark solemn occasions. Weddings and funerals are a couple of examples. And so, not surprisingly it is also changing how the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, will be observed today.
With public health guidelines during the pandemic limiting the size of gatherings, and with older people being at greater risk of complications from the coronavirus, events scheduled for today will be scaled back and arranged differently.
“It’s a shame we cannot have the community joining us for our ceremony,” said Sarah Stanley, the public information officer for the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton.
The pandemic has forced the facility to turn all of its celebrations and observances into virtual events. So today residents will gather in groups of no more than 10 to watch a video presentation that features a reading of Gov. Chris Sununu’s proclamation, along with brief remarks by members of the state’s Congressional Delegation. Unlike in prior years there will be no special speaker.
“It’s not as engaging,” Stanley said of the prerecorded format which the public can watch on the home’s YouTube channel.
For 18 years people have gathered in Meredith’s Hesky Park to remember the 2,977 people who died and the more than 25,000 people who were injured in four coordinated attacks. But last month the decision was made to cancel this year’s event because of COVID.
Bob Jones, a veterans’ advocate and POW/MIA activist, said that as the years have passed the turnout for the ceremony on the shore of Meredith Bay has diminished.
”At the beginning about 400 people would turn out, but last year it was down to about 50 or 60,” said Jones who has missed only one of the ceremonies because he was hospitalized.
Jones pointed out that the words inscribed on a rock at the veterans monument in the park reads, “Let us Not Forget.”
“It’s a code to live by. It’s not just a slogan,” Jones said.
A short ceremony will, however, take place at 10 a.m. in Wolfeboro at the town’s public safety complex.
There will be brief remarks along with prayers offered by David Lindsey, the chaplain of the Wolfeboro Fire Department.
Participants will include Bob and Linda Viscio, retired pilot and flight attendant respectively, who worked for American Airlines. Two of the aircraft hijacked by terrorists on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, were American Airlines planes. In addition, a restored ladder truck that was in service for the New York Fire Department on 9/11 will be at the ceremony with a U.S. flag hanging from the aerial ladder.
Police Chief Dean Rondeau and Fire Chief Norm Skantze are scheduled to make brief remarks.
Skantze said it is important to hold the observance even though it will be scaled back.
“We don’t want to forget. We want to keep it in the forefront,” he said.
Another pared-down ceremony is planned for this evening at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen when a lone bugler will sound “Taps” at 7 p.m.
The honors will be performed by Stan Bodner of the 100 Nights of Remembrance, a group of horn players who sound the evening bugle call every night at 7 o’clock between Memorial Day and 9/11.
In the past contingents from the various military branches and veterans organizations have taken part in the ceremony. But because of COVID Bodner will be the only person with a role.
The familiar tune touches people’s emotions, Bodner said.
“There’s something about it that gets to them,” he said. “It’s like a soothing thing.”
