WEIRS BEACH — William “Bill” Edward Evans, 84, of Weirs Beach and formerly of Jamaica Plain, MA, passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Laconia Rehabilitation Center, Laconia.
Bill was born on May 30, 1936, in Dorchester, MA, the son of the late Francis and Claire (Tracy) Evans.
Prior to retirement, Bill worked for 42 years as the Director of Facilities for Wheelock College, Boston, MA.
Bill loved his family and many wonderful friends and enjoyed spending time socializing with them.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Marguerite (Wyman) Evans; a son, Daniel Evans of Weirs Beach; two daughters, Debora Evans of Lawrence, MA, and Dianne Evans Vercammen and her husband Richard of North Reading, MA; five grandchildren, Matthew, Justin and Peter Evans, and Richard and Rebecca Vercammen; one great-grandchild, William E. Evans; and a sister, Grace Sheils of Walpole, MA. In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by a brother, Francis Evans and a sister, Barbara Houston.
There will be no calling hours.
A Graveside Service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 19, 2021, in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury, MA.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of Massachusetts and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required. Only 25 guests will be permitted at the cemetery at one time.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
