Wayland K. Harris, 90

THORNTON — Wayland K. Harris, "Ken," died at his home in Thornton on July 12, 2022, at the age of 90. He was born in Peterborough in 1932, the son of Vernon S. and Dorothy (Nichols) Harris. His formative years were spent growing up in Peterborough. His secondary education was achieved at Fryeburg Academy, Fryeburg, ME, where, according to Ken, he spent four of the best years of his life. Upon graduation Ken served his country in the U.S. Army Artillery during the years of the Korean War. Upon discharge, he enrolled at the Rochester Institute of Technology, School for American Craftsmen, studying furniture design and construction.
Ken's adult life was spent working with wood. There was never a tree he didn't like; nor a stick of lumber he didn't think he had to have. He built many private homes throughout NH; worked in the development of several major ski resorts, including Waterville Valley and Mt. Sunapee; and taught furniture design and construction at the Manchester Technical Institute and the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen in their adult evening divisions. He also held adult classes at the workshop he constructed at this home in Thornton where he also produced fine furniture for many customers, including Steve Tyler of Aerosmith. Ken thoroughly enjoyed the many hours spent improving Haverdot, his camp in Francestown.
Ken is survived by his wife, Sally; his daughter, Frances, and her children, Sean, Stephanie, Kaylie, and Bryan; his son, Michael, and his children, Brandon, Mikayla, and Julianne; along with eight great-grandchildren; and his brother, Jack and his children, Stuart, John, and Wendy. He is predeceased by his parents; and his sister, Judith; and a grandson, Matthew.
At Ken's request there will be no services. A private committal service will be held at a later date at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery.
Donations in Ken's memory may be made to Pemi-Baker Hospice and Home Health, 101 Boulder Point Road, Suite 3, Plymouth, NH 03264 or to Fryeburg Academy, 745 Main Street, Fryeburg, ME 04037-1329.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are honored to assist the Harris family with their arrangements. For more information, go to: www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
