TILTON — Virginia A. deSousa, 78, of Grant Street, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at the Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen.
Virginia was born on June 9, 1944 in Laconia, the daughter of Robert and Corinna (Marston) Maloney.
After Virginia graduated high school, she attended beauty school. After graduating beauty school, she then went on to open her own beauty salon in Meredith. She also had a passion for early childhood care, working as a daycare provider at Munchkin Manor, Mrs. B’s Daycare, and then The Ark Daycare for more than 25 years combined. Virginia also worked at Blackstones and Deering’s restaurants cooking and managing. She loved horses, knitting, and taking care of her grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Virginia is survived by her son Wesley deSousa, and his wife Wendy, of Northfield; son, Stephen deSousa, of Hillsborough; her daughter, Carrie L. Laughy and husband Samuel, of Sanbornton; her 11 grandchildren, Trent Coyman, Catarina Follansbee, Allissa Hill, Sabrina deSousa, Hayley deSousa, Saydee deSousa, Derek deSousa, Julianna deSousa, Corinna Corriveau, Jakob Laughy, Anna Laughy; her great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Braylee Follansbee; nieces, nephews and step-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Virginia is predeceased by her loving husband, Terry deSousa; her daughter, April L. deSousa; and her sister, Alzada Maloney Connor.
There will be a Service held in the Chapel on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at the in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH, 03303.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donation be made to The Rebekahs, also known as the International Association of Rebekah Assemblies (IARA). 144 Pingree Hill Rd, Concord, NH, United States, 03301
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
