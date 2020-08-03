MOULTONBOROUGH — Tup Goodhue, 74, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2020, ending a long battle with heart disease.
Tup was born on September 29, 1945 in Quincy, MA, the son of Captain John Goodhue II and Edith Fostello Goodhue. After WWII the family moved back to NH and their beloved Lake Winnipesaukee where Tup resided most of his life.
During his lifetime, Tup was a master marine mechanic, self-employed business owner, artist, musician, die-hard Miami Dolphins fan, and an avid downhill skier. Tup attended the Ringling Brothers School of Art in Sarasota, FL and served in the Army Reserves in his early years. For 20 years his business, Goodhue Marine, provided unparalleled legendary service on Lake Winnipesaukee. He spent several winters down in Florida and relished working the offshore races in the Florida Keys.
Tup especially enjoyed designing business signs for Annie Paquette. His ability as an artist was incredible and his art and photography can still be found in many local businesses such as The Village Kitchen. His 60 years of playing a harmonica with many bands and establishments in the region gave him the incentive to “keep on keeping on.” He made friends everywhere he went. Tup also had an uncanny ability to get behind the wheel of anything that had an engine and drive it like it had never been driven before. Tup, a life-long Miami Dolphins fan, had multiple colorful encounters as the lone island in a sea of Patriots whether it was coming out of Foxboro from a game or cheering his team on at his beloved Buckey's Tavern.
In recent years as Tup's health declined, he spent his days camped out by the Center Harbor docks with his tools watching the boats come in and out while providing a friendly smile, tying up the boats, and conducting free minor repairs to boaters in distress. He truly loved communing with people dockside and soaking in the beauty of the lake.
Tup was predeceased by his parents and his second wife Tami whom he loved very much. Tup is survived by his daughter and husband, Jane and Jonathan Gilhooly, their five children; his son Max; his brother and wife, Captain John and Diana Goodhue III; along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Plans are underway to have a blues rock celebration of Tup’s life in the summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tup's
