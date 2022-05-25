QUINCY, Mass. — Thomas R. Morrell, 85, of Quincy, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, May 23, 2022.
He was born in Boston to the late Frank and Florence (Mitchell) Morrell. At a very young age he moved from Roxbury to the Houghs Neck section of Quincy, where he would spend the rest of his life. He graduated from Quincy High School and was inducted into both the Quincy High Basketball and Football Hall of Fame.
Tom worked for his family’s construction business before starting his life’s work, lobster fishing. He took great pride in his profession and was grateful to share this work with his brothers. He served for 10 years as Vice President of the Mass Lobsterman's Association and was a founding member of the Boston Harbor Lobsterman's Co-op.
In his spare time, Tom enjoyed being with his family, especially his cherished grandchildren. Whether it was a fishing trip, hockey game, dance recital or basketball tournament, Tom was a vocal spectator cheering with unconstrained enthusiasm. He spent summer vacations at his family home in Martha’s Vineyard. A devout catholic, he was very involved with Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, always lending a helping hand. Tom was a member of the Quincy Yacht Club where he made many lasting friendships. He will be remembered as a prolific storyteller and will be missed by all who were lucky enough to have known him.
Beloved husband of 49 years to the late Patricia F. (Graffam) Morrell. Devoted father of Brigid Carroll (Steven) of Quincy, Cindy O’Callaghan (John) of Quincy, Gayle Sullivan of Gilford, NH, Patti Madore (Greg) of Gilford, NH, and Tom Morrell (Maureen) of Scituate. Loving brother of Daniel Morrell of Quincy. Cherished grandfather of Johnny (Alex), Michael, Brian, Taylor, Maggie, Gregory, Tommy, Kate and Charlie. He was predeceased by his loving siblings, Arthur, Billy, John, Bud, Nancy and Albie. Companion of Maryellen Harnet of Braintree.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday, May 30, 2022, from 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Quincy at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Thomas may be made to Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1015 Sea Street, Quincy, MA, 02169.
