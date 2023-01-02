FRANKLIN — Theresa V. Lefebvre formerly of Glory Avenue, died on Dec. 29, 2022, at Golden Crest.
Theresa was born in Springvale, Maine, on July 7, 1931, the daughter to the late Joseph and Blanche (Pomerleau) Valley. Theresa lived in Springvale and Sanford, Maine before moving to Franklin in 1956.
Theresa was a homemaker. She worked at the former J.P. Stevens Woolen Mill in Franklin for 11 years. She also worked in the dietary department with Franklin School District before ultimately retiring from Merrimack County Nursing Home where she worked for 16 years.
When her children were younger, she was involved as an assistant den mother as well as active in the Franklin Outing Club.
She assisted with the bingo program at the former St. Mary School in Franklin. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary at VFW Post 31698 in Franklin. She spent time volunteering at the Franklin Food Pantry.
Theresa was a parishioner at Saint Paul Church of St. Gabriel Parish. She spent many years as a eucharistic minister.
Theresa is survived by her children, Ronald R. Lessard and his wife Sophia, and Marc E. Lessard; seven grandchildren, Nicole Jeanson and her husband Shawn, Eric Lessard and his wife Marielle, Alyne Lessard-Freeman and her husband Elizare, Matthew Lessard and his wife Katie, Laureen Banasiak and her husband Ben, Jason Lessard and Allison Lessard; 8 great-grandchildren; her sister, Monique Clough; and her daughter-in-law, Nancy Lessard.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, Robert J. Lessard in 1985; her second husband, Nelson "Sonny" Lefebvre in 1995; her son, Richard P. Lessard; her sister, Orietta Schildt; and her long-time companion, Bertrand Deshaies.
Calling hours will be held 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, at Smart Memorial Home, 584 W. Main St., Tilton.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, at St. Paul Church of St. Gabriel Parish.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Golden Crest, c/o Activities Fund, 9 Baldwin St., Franklin, NH 03235.
