FRANKLIN - Terry F. Wingate of Baldwin Street, 72, died on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Mt. Ridge Center, Franklin.
Terry was born on March 7, 1948 in Franklin, NH, daughter of the late Arthur E. and Katherine (Knight) Seavey. Terry graduated from Newfound Regional High School in 1966 and lived in New Hampton her whole life.
Terry went on to further her education at New Hampshire Technical College. She became an RN at Franklin Regional Hospital where she enjoyed caring for many patients. Terry later worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield in Concord.
As a little girl Terry dreamed of being a Ballerina and her friends marveled at the way she could twirl on one toe. What she enjoyed most was spending time with her friends, and she was always so positive. As a teenager, while her friends worked as waitresses, Terry volunteered as a Candy Striper spreading her beautiful smile and positive attitude to people who needed it.
Terry is survived by her sons, William Wingate of Laconia and Robert Wingate of Bristol, NH. She is also survived by her sister Elizabeth (Betty) Dupont of Winnisquam, NH; two granddaughters, Emily and Sandra; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid-19 there will be no calling hours.
A private burial will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the New Hampton Village Cemetery.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in Terry’s name to the MS Society.
The family would like to send a big Thank You to all the staff at Mt. Ridge Center in Franklin for the many years of caring for Terry and Katherine. We truly appreciate all the work you do.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane .com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.