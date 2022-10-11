LACONIA — Our Heavenly Father called Ronald E. Toupin Sr., 87, to his side on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. He left behind his loving wife of 65 years, Doris (Deshaies); his son, Ronald Jr. and his wife Beth Ann of Chicago, Illinois; daughter, Richele Ford of Coeymans Hollow, New York; He also left behind seven grandchildren, and four great-granddaughters. He was predeceased by his son, Robert.
Ronald was born in Worcester, Massachusetts. As a young child he moved to Hill. He graduated from Franklin High School where he met his wife, Doris. He enlisted in the Air Force. He served his country for 27 years. He was stationed at Plattsburgh, New York, Ludlow, Massachusetts, Vietnam, Thailand, Oslo, Norway, The Pentagon, Burlington, Vermont, and Berlin, Germany.
Upon retirement he returned home to settle on beautiful Lake Winnipesaukee. Here Ron and Doris’ children and grandchildren spent many summers on the lake making wonderful memories. Ron and Doris have been parishioners of St. Andre Bessette Parish since moving back to Laconia 35 years ago.
There will be no Calling Hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 21, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the St. Andre Bessette Parish - Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m., at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
