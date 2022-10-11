LACONIA — Our Heavenly Father called Ronald E. Toupin Sr., 87, to his side on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. He left behind his loving wife of 65 years, Doris (Deshaies); his son, Ronald Jr. and his wife Beth Ann of Chicago, Illinois; daughter, Richele Ford of Coeymans Hollow, New York;  He also left behind seven grandchildren, and four great-granddaughters. He was predeceased by his son, Robert.

Ronald was born in Worcester, Massachusetts. As a young child he moved to Hill. He graduated from Franklin High School where he met his wife, Doris. He enlisted in the Air Force. He served his country for 27 years. He was stationed at Plattsburgh, New York, Ludlow, Massachusetts, Vietnam, Thailand, Oslo, Norway, The Pentagon, Burlington, Vermont, and Berlin, Germany.

