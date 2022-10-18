Rollin W. Hughes Jr., 92

Rollin W. Hughes Jr., MD, 92, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2022, in the loving care of the Granite VNA Hospice.
The son of Rollin W. Hughes and Marie (Ledger) Hughes, he was the beloved husband of the late Bernadette Alice (Keough) Hughes; late brother of Rosemary Graham, Dolores Dragann, Jane Everett, and William Everett; devoted father of Bernadette A. Hughes of Omaha, Nebraska, Rollin W. Hughes III and Theresa J. Ferns of Concord, New Hampshire, William F.K. Hughes and Pamela B. (Schaller) Hughes of Sausalito, California; and grandfather to Kelsey R. Hughes of Munich, Germany, Katherine R. Hughes of St. Andrews, Scotland, and Rollin W. Hughes IV of Concord, New Hampshire.
Rollin was born in Trenton, New Jersey, amid the Great Stock Market Crash of 1929. As a youth, he grew up in Philadelphia and on the New Jersey shore. He received an undergraduate degree from St. Joseph College in Philadelphia, a master’s degree from the University of Notre Dame, and his doctorate in medicine from McGill University, Montreal QC. CPT Rollin W. Hughes Jr., MD, served in U.S. Army Medical Corps as a MASH physician in Korea and later worked at Walter Reed Army Hospital in Washington, DC where he met his wife of 44 years, 1LT Bernadette A. Hughes, RN.
Early in his civilian life, he worked at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Dartmouth Medical School, Hanover New Hampshire, and Scott & White (Baylor) in Temple, Texas. In 1969, the family returned to the Mayo Clinic where they spent 25+ years while raising a family in Rochester, Minnesota. He had a long and distinguished career in the Department of Gastroenterology before retirement in 1997.
The couple retired to North Sandwich, New Hampshire, and they traveled extensively prior to his wife’s passing in 2005. Rollin was an extremely kind, generous, thankful, and gracious person.
Rollin will rest in peace alongside his wife at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, New Hampshire. Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the NH Food Bank www.nhfoodbank.org.
