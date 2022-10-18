Rollin W. Hughes Jr., 92

Rollin W. Hughes Jr., 92

Rollin W. Hughes Jr., MD, 92, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2022, in the loving care of the Granite VNA Hospice.

The son of Rollin W. Hughes and Marie (Ledger) Hughes, he was the beloved husband of the late Bernadette Alice (Keough) Hughes; late brother of Rosemary Graham, Dolores Dragann, Jane Everett, and William Everett; devoted father of Bernadette A. Hughes of Omaha, Nebraska, Rollin W. Hughes III and Theresa J. Ferns of Concord, New Hampshire, William F.K. Hughes and Pamela B. (Schaller) Hughes of Sausalito, California; and grandfather to Kelsey R. Hughes of Munich, Germany, Katherine R. Hughes of St. Andrews, Scotland, and Rollin W. Hughes IV of Concord, New Hampshire.

