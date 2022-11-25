Robert A. LaBelle, 85

Robert A. LaBelle, 85

PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida — Robert A. LaBelle, 85, dedicated husband, loving father and grandfather, and friend to all, passed away November 18, 2022, after a short illness.

Bob was born to Irvin and Bernadette LaBelle on April 12, 1937. He lived in Northfield, New Hampshire, until after the death of his wife in 2014, which ended 53 years of marriage. In 2015 he moved to Port St. Lucie, Florida, to be near family.

