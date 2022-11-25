PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida — Robert A. LaBelle, 85, dedicated husband, loving father and grandfather, and friend to all, passed away November 18, 2022, after a short illness.
Bob was born to Irvin and Bernadette LaBelle on April 12, 1937. He lived in Northfield, New Hampshire, until after the death of his wife in 2014, which ended 53 years of marriage. In 2015 he moved to Port St. Lucie, Florida, to be near family.
Bob graduated high school in Tilton, New Hampshire, and then joined the Army and then the Air Force. After leaving the military he married his wife Jane in July of 1961. In three short years Bob became a father to his daughter, Diane and then 17 months later to his son, Jim.
Bob spent his entire professional career as a cobbler and the majority as owner of his own shop, LaBelle’s Shoe Repair, which was located on the Main Street of Laconia, New Hampshire. He loved his days spent with all who hung out in his shop. His shop was a favorite place for all his fellow Main Street owners, police officers and firemen to gather every day. Bob loved to fish and play golf, but his joy came from helping people. All who knew him knew that at any given time they could stop by the shop for a coffee in the back room, some sage advice and a joke or two.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Diane and her husband James Burchard, of Port St. Lucie, Florida; his son, James LaBelle and his wife Kim, of Rocky Point, North Carolina; loving companion June Emery, who has been by his side for the last eight years of his life; eight grandchildren, Brandon, Nate, Cherish, Nicholas, Samantha, Caleb, Kinsley and Kelsey; 10 great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Otto, Graham, Elsie, Calvin, Owen, Tristan, Eliza, Titan, Kai and Nora.
Bob was a proud veteran of this great county. In lieu of flowers and in his memory, donations can be made to the Wounded Warriors Project.
Bob will be laid to rest in the VA Cemetery in Boscawen, New Hampshire, and there will be a celebration of life in New Hampshire in the spring of 2023.
