FRANKLIN — Richard E. Gosselin, 84, of Franklin, died at his home on Sept. 11, 2021.
He was born in Franklin on Sept. 25, 1936 the son of Theodore and Beatrice (Nedeau) Gosselin. Dick lived in Franklin most of his life and graduated from Franklin High School in 1955. He also resided in Tilton and Northfield for a short time. He married Joan White Gosselin on May 25, 1957.
Mr. Gosselin worked at Arwood Corp., Interlakes, and PCC for 43 years retiring in December 2001.
He also worked at Wal-Mart for a short time following retirement.
He served as a Franklin City Councilman, a member of the New Hampshire National Guard 197th Artillery Battalion with a rank of E6, and was a member of Knights of Columbus #2170 formerly serving as Grand Knight. He was also assistant scout master of Troop 145 and 245 of the Boy Scouts of America, and a cub master of Cub Pack 60. He belonged to Concord Coach Squares, Woodside Carvers, New England Wood Carvers, Inc., National Woodcarvers Association, and Piedmont, SC Woodcarvers Club.
Family members include his wife of 64 years, Joan White Gosselin; three daughters, Carol Greene of Northfield, Donna Woods of Williamston, SC, and Lynn Holbrooks of Simpsonville, SC; his son, Kevin Gosselin of Weare,; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by a brother, George (Ted) Gosselin; and two sisters, Dorothy Gosselin Carignan and Irene Gosselin Nedeau Carignan.
A graveside service will be Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 10 a.m. in Holy Cross Cemetery in Franklin.
Donations in memory of Mr. Gosselin may be made to Franklin VNA & Hospice, 75 Chestnut St., Franklin, NH 03235.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
