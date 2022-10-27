CONCORD — Richard E. DuBois, 93, of Triangle Park Drive, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at his home with his wife by his side.
Richard was born on August 21, 1929, in Kankakee, Illinois, son to the late Lester K. DuBois and Lerna (Devine) DuBois.
Richard proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and retired after 22 years of service. He was deployed during both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in accounting from Franklin Pierce College.
Richard enjoyed all sports activities, especially supporting youth organizations. Kids referred to him as “PAPs.”
Richard is survived by his wife of 63 years, Marjorie (Paige) DuBois; three sisters, Barbara Baker, Joyce Eisert, and Shirley Smith; his children, Bert DuBois and his wife Paula, Wayne DuBois and his wife Judy, Leona Williams and her husband Don, Debbie Bauer and her husband Bill, Tina DuBois, Kathleen Wyles and her husband Kenneth, Donna Doucette and her husband Shawn, and Patricia Gray and her husband Bud; and many grandchildren, great-grand and great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sons, Richard W. DuBois and Richard E. DuBois Jr.; brother, James DuBois; sister, June Higginbothan; grandson, Rodney Colby; and great-grandson, Seth DuBois.
A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held on Monday, October 31, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at Bayside Cemetery, Union Avenue, Laconia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Richard’s name to the Laconia VFW Post 1670, 143 Court Street, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
