Richard Carter

Richard "Dick" Carter passed away on Saturday, November 6th, after a long period of declining health.
A lifelong resident of the Lakes Region, Dick was born and raised in Laconia, the second oldest of seven children born to Babe and Theresa Carter. He attended Sacred Heart Catholic School. Dick was a skilled woodworker who was employed by local lumberyards throughout his life. Over the years he tried his hand at many different projects: raising pigs and chickens in his backyard in Laconia, building an apple cider press and making hundreds of gallons each fall, and creating his own wine brand. He was always looking for a new adventure, and enjoyed canoeing and hunting in his younger years.
Dick was predeceased by his parents, and by two brothers, Bill Carter and Joe Carter.
He is survived by his children, Kevin, Crystal, and Sara; along with eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; as well as siblings, John, Jimmy, Peter, and Cathy.
Dick's children would like to thank the staff of Pine Rock Manor in Warner, who cared for him for the last few years of his life.
There will be no services.
