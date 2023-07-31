GILFORD — It is with great sadness that the family of Raymond “Ray” Gerard Provencal, 92, announces his passing on Monday, July 17, at Golden View Healthcare Center, Meredith.
Ray was born Feb., 22, 1931, in Laconia, the son of the late Alfred Provencal and Blanche (Martin) Provencal. He graduated from Sacred Heart and Laconia High School and, along with two friends, formed a trio singing group at Sacred Heart Church.
In his youth, Ray was a Boy Scout. He loved fishing, skiing with his family at Gunstock Mountain and other areas, ice fishing, hiking, camping, swimming and was a beautiful ice-skater.
Ray joined the U.S. Navy and served in the Pacific during the Korean War. Returning home, he was employed by New England Telephone and Telegraph (Verizon) as a power follow-thru inspector. Ray married Beverly (Hutchins) and became a loving father to their children, Mary Beth and Matthew.
After retiring, Ray and Beverly enjoyed traveling in their RV along the east coast, being on their power boat on Lake Winnisquam and traveling to Hawaii and California to visit with family. He later became a member of the Winnipesaukee Yacht Club leaving his power boat days behind as he discovered his new love of sailing. After purchasing a sailboat, he was out on the lake frequently in his O’Day on days with gentle winds or inclement weather alike, earning him the first “Intrepid Sailor” award two years in a row.
Ray formed a close relationship with his sailing buddies, Nick Callaghan and Andy Johnson. After some time, Ray began losing his sight forcing him to give up sailing and driving; however, his buddies continued to bring him out for coffee and eventually coming to him at his home, bringing their usual donuts along with them. Ray was also known as “Mr. Fixit” and another buddy, Cal Rolfe, continued to visit at least once or twice a week to discuss the topics of the day or help Ray with a project he wasn’t able to fix on his own. When Ray had to move to a rehab facility, his buddies always came to see him; true friends to the end. He was fortunate to have good people in his life.
Ray is survived by his wife, Beverly Provencal; daughter, Mary Beth and her husband Dale of Solvang, California; son, Matthew Provencal and his wife Felicia of Reno, Nevada; sister, Rachel Romprey of Northfield; sister-in-law, Bea Traube of Raleigh, North Carolina; nieces, Stephanie Thiel and her husband Carl of Andover, New Jersey, Annie Fortin and her husband John of Sandwich, and Cathy Davis and her husband Brian of Moultonborough; nephews, Steve Breton and his wife Lisa of Campton, DJ Breton and his wife Kathy of Milford, James Hutchins and his wife Arlo of Gilford, and John Hutchins and his wife Denise of Belmont; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to his parents, Ray was predeceased by his sisters, Rita Taylor and Patricia Cray; and brothers-in-law, Harold Taylor, Wendell Cray and Phil Romprey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Andre Bessette Parish – Sacred Heart, 291 Union Ave., Laconia, and will be announced for a later date this summer.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in Ray’s name be made to the St. Andre Bessette “Outreach” Program, 291 Union Ave., Laconia, NH 03246, or the Winnipesaukee Yacht Club Endowment Fund, P.O. Box 11, Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
