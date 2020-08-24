MEREDITH — Ralph Lee Jr., 83, of Upper Mile Point Drive, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020, at his home at the Meredith Bay Colony Club, Meredith.
Ralph was born in Trenton, NJ, on September 13, 1936, to the late Ralph Sr. and Violet H. (Frost) Lee.
Ralph was a graduate of Ewing High School, Trenton, NJ. He served in the Army National Guard and was a lineman at PSE&G for almost 40 years.
Ralph loved New Hampshire and retired to Cow Island, Lake Winnipesaukee, where he and his wife Charlotte spent 18 winters.
Ralph leaves behind his two sons, Ralph III and his wife Barbara of Brigantine, NJ, and William B. of Albany, CA; and a grandson, Max, and his wife, Jenny of Bradenton, FL. In addition to his parents, Ralph was predeceased by his wife, Charlotte M. (Briggs) Lee.
A private family ceremony will be held.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
