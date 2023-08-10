Paul V. Vallely, 65 

Paul Victor Vallely, 65, passed away Monday, July 31, at his residence surrounded by beloved family.
Paul was born May 14, 1958, son of Paul and Leona (Gierlach) Vallely of New Castle, Pennsylvania. Some of his fondest childhood memories were working on cars and motorcycles at his father’s dealership Vallely Honda, where he later worked in sales and parts. Paul had a special bond with his maternal grandfather, Vic and grandmother, Martha, never ceasing to vocalize his gratitude for the impact they had on him through their constant love and support. He enjoyed “going too fast,” racing motocross, riding horses and running triathlons. He loved working with his hands, and decided to put his energy to good use by joining the U.S. Marine Corps at age 17. Paul served in the USMC from 1975-1977, where he grew in discipline and internalized the values of “honor, courage and commitment.”
After the service, Paul met and fell in love with Deanna at a motorcycle convention in Hawaii. After marrying, they had their son Ryan, and seven years later, their daughter Victoria. Paul loved his family fiercely, was very protective of them and worked hard to provide for them. Paul chose to learn and master the craft of carpentry and eventually became an accomplished carpenter, establishing his own business in 1994, SubCon Construction. In 2002 he moved his family from Massachusetts to Freedom, New Hampshire, where he built a beautiful log home.
The Vallelys spent many seasons vacationing up in the White Mountains and enjoyed skiing, camping, hiking and climbing. After moving to New Hampshire, Paul spent his downtime fishing, hunting, shooting, four-wheeling, riding his horse and enjoying his dogs. Mostly, Paul worked hard building homes and plowing snow for locals. He and Deanna built and opened a coffee shop in 2006, The Black Bear Café of Ossipee, sharing their mutual passion for business and a good cup of coffee with the Lakes Region. Paul and Deanna also enjoyed many rides on their pontoon boat across Ossipee Lake making memories with friends and family.
As Paul got older and his disease progressed, Paul stayed “active” with his hands and mind as a perpetual learner and avid hobbyist. You could find him listening to podcasts, watching Formula 1 racing, reading the Bible, scribing quotes, cooking, working on his truck, making something out of wood or listening to classic/alternative rock while fiddling around in his garage with his (very organized) tools. He was highly responsible and cared for his things with pride, leaving equipment in pristine condition for his family. Paul was a born creative, always making something new or something old into “like new.” A perfectionist, he harbored a killer work ethic, and is remembered for his precision, vision and grit.
Despite life’s many challenges, Paul possessed a passionate zeal, a contagious sense of humor and a desire for the Lord to the end. His family and friends will always miss his unrelenting pursuit, bear hugs, genuine curiosity, great conversation, the way he honored others, how he always sought to restore things, and his vibrant love for and joy in his grandson. All he built, made, fixed, loved, and raised are a vivid legacy left behind him.
Paul is predeceased by his parents and sister, Kathy Vallely. He is survived by his loving wife Deanna; his son, Ryan Vallely (Andrea); daughter Victoria Sottosanti (Scott); and grandson, Boaz Sottosanti.
