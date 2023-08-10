Paul V. Vallely, 65

Paul Victor Vallely, 65, passed away Monday, July 31, at his residence surrounded by beloved family.

Paul was born May 14, 1958, son of Paul and Leona (Gierlach) Vallely of New Castle, Pennsylvania. Some of his fondest childhood memories were working on cars and motorcycles at his father’s dealership Vallely Honda, where he later worked in sales and parts. Paul had a special bond with his maternal grandfather, Vic and grandmother, Martha, never ceasing to vocalize his gratitude for the impact they had on him through their constant love and support. He enjoyed “going too fast,” racing motocross, riding horses and running triathlons. He loved working with his hands, and decided to put his energy to good use by joining the U.S. Marine Corps at age 17. Paul served in the USMC from 1975-1977, where he grew in discipline and internalized the values of “honor, courage and commitment.”

