Norma J. Richardson, 60

MOULTONBOROUGH — Norma Jean Richardson, 60, of Moultonborough, died suddenly at her home on May 27, 2022.
Born in Upper Darby, PA on March 27, 1962, she was the daughter of the late Robert Noble and Marguerita T. (Tulumello) Cannon.
Norma Jean grew up and resided in Upper Darby, PA. She graduated from Upper Darby Senior High School, class of 1980. She has been a resident of Moultonborough for over 30 years. She worked as an emergency room nurse for many years at Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro and spent some time at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth. She also worked for over 10 years for the New Hampshire Medical Examiner’s Office in Concord, as a Deputy Medical Examiner.
If you knew Norma Jean you knew what it was like to have a true unwavering friendship, you knew where to go in times of need, you knew comfort when in pain and you knew a person that put everyone before themselves. You knew you had a place to go to be heard and to have someone show you another side of things.
Norma loved her son James, her niece and nephews, her family and her husband Paul’s family. She loved tending to the garden at the farm, taking photos of nature and whatever she could because Normy found beauty in everything. She loved traveling to either see her dear friends or a new part of the world. It was a passion that she stayed true to.
Growing up she was involved with Theatre and loved playing the Baritone Horn in the marching band at Upper Darby High School in PA. She started her life’s work at a young age joining Llanerch Fire Department as a volunteer first responder. During her time with the Fire Department, she received a commendation from the State of Pennsylvania for Heroic Acts performed in trying to save a person from a burning car. This was not the first or last time she put her safety aside to help someone in need.
After moving with her son James to New Hampshire in 1994, Norma Jean joined the Center Harbor Volunteer Fire Department and soon after started pursuing her dream of working as a registered nurse graduating from New Hampshire Technical Institute, School of Nursing, in Concord. No matter if she was on a shift in the emergency room, caring for a loved one or rushing to the side of a friend in need. Norma Jean always was caring for someone no matter what it entailed. Once her nursing career ended due to health issues, she continued to care for her close family.
Norma jean met her best friend, life’s love and partner Paul Richardson while going to nursing school and working at Heath’s in Center Harbor. Paul quickly became a part of the family, caring for and loving both her and James. He was taken far too soon, and we know that she is happy to be in his loving arms again. Even though we thought she had another nine lives, it was clear that God needed a super angel and called her home.
Norma Jean was predeceased by her father Robert, who died in June of 2011, and her husband Paul Tracy Richardson, who died in October of 2005.
Norma Jean is survived by her son, James V. “Badger” Frangelli, of Moultonborough; her mother, Marguerita “Marge” Cannon of North Sandwich; her sisters, Cynthia A. (Cannon) Day of Center Harbor, Lennie Blace Holt of Arvarda, CO.; nieces, and nephews, Will, Blace, Alarick and Greyson. She is also survived by her father and mother-in-law, Wayne P. and Sara E. (Moulton) Richardson, of Moultonborough.
Calling hours will be held in the Mayhew Funeral Home, Routes #3 and #104, Meredith on Thursday, June 2, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
A graveside service will be held in the Shannon Cemetery, Route 109, Moultonborough, on Friday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Murray Nickerson will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Lakes Region Visiting Nurse, 186 Waukewan St., Meredith, NH. 03253 or www.lrvna.org/donate
The Mayhew Funeral Home is honored to assist the Richardson family with their arrangements. For more information, go to; www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
