Noel Jake King

WENTWORTH — The King family would like to send a heartfelt thank-you to our friends in Wentworth and to all the people who have shown us so much kindness in the last few months after the sudden loss of Noel.
Noel was the son of John and Marion (Verrill) King and a lifelong resident of Wentworth. He married Cheryl (Coffin) King and together they raised their three children, Jared, Jordan and Jamie. He was a devoted husband, father, son and brother.
After graduating from Plymouth High School, Noel spent his life working in the woods. His business was excavating and logging. He also did site work. His specialty was building logging roads and he was highly respected for his expertise. He was road agent for the Town of Wentworth for a couple of years.
Noel was a big land owner and an avid hunter. He loved all his land in New Hampshire and was an excellent steward of the land. Family and friends looked to him for advice on questions regarding their land and timber. With other local residents, he helped establish the Conservation Commission in the Town of Wentworth.
Noel loved working with stone and was good at it. The stone work in his yard displays his talent. He built a beautiful stone wall and a stone sitting area that overlooks the Baker River. You can sit on stone benches and watch the squirrels and other wildlife run across the wall and enjoy the water in his stone fountain. Noel built a beautiful stone cross on his front lawn, telling his family, he wanted to make sure God knew where he lived.
Noel was a special person. He loved his family. He was honest, loyal and hardworking and was known for his dry sense of humor. He was slow to judge others and tried to understand the other point of view. When someone needed help, Noel was there quietly doing what he could. Since his passing, many people have told us how Noel helped them. Over his lifetime, he helped in many ways. He donated food and firewood. He plowed driveways, gave money and he gave his time.
In loving memory of Noel and in keeping with his spirit of giving, the King Family Trust is granting a gift of money to set up a perpetual emergency fund to be used to help those in need in our community.
Noel is survived by his wife, Cheryl King; sons Jared King and his wife, Marie, of Wentworth and Jordan King of Wentworth; his daughter, Jamie King, of Campton; his mother, Marion King, of Wentworth; his brother, John King Jr., and his wife, Suanne, of Wentworth; his sister, Deborah Emery, and her husband, Jeff, of Wentworth; three cousins that were like siblings, Paula Davis of Wentworth, Judy Whitcher of Warren, and Larry King of Wentworth; as well as many other loved cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and the extended Coffin family.
He was predeceased by his father, John King Sr., of Wentworth.
Noel was well-loved and will be sorely missed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.